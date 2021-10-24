Everyone is goal oriented, says PM Modi; draws football analogy to praise Goa govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a football analogy to take a dig at political opponents, comparing them to a team that lacked ‘team spirit’ and added that it was selfishness that was at the forefront in the political sphere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interacting with the people of Goa involved with the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goy (Goa)’ the localised version of the Atma Nirbhar campaign, the Prime Minister was all praise for the work done by the BJP-led government in the state which he said had brought stability.

“In football, whether it is defence or forward, everyone is goal-oriented. Someone has to save a goal while others have to score goals. The feeling of achieving each other’s goal has never been short in Goa, but the earlier governments lacked team spirit, they could not create a positive environment. For a long time, political selfishness has been taking a toll on good governance,” the Prime Minister said, adding that it was not possible to separate Goa from football since “the passion for football in Goa is something else altogether”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Political instability also damaged the prospect of progress in Goa. But, in the last few years, the smart people of Goa turned this instability into stability. My friend late Manohar Parrikar put Goa on the path of fast progress and Pramod Sawant and his team is scaling new heights now. Today, Goa is moving ahead with new self-confidence,” the PM said.

“I had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 that we should take these schemes to saturation point to ensure 100 per cent coverage. Pramod Sawant and his team are playing a leading role in achieving these objectives,” he said.

He mentioned that the Goa government was able to reach 100 per cent of the open defecation free objective, 100% electrification objective, 100% piped water supply target and 100 per cent coverage of providing free ration to the poor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am pleased to say about the schemes initiated by the central government for providing safety and respect for women, Goa has implemented them successfully on ground, whether it is toilets, Ujwala gas connection or the Jan Dhan bank account. Goa has done great work on this count,” the Prime Minister said.

“That is why during the lockdown, thousands of women got free gas cylinders, money could be credited to their bank accounts,” he added.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister spoke to a cross section of government officers who coordinated the outreach programme, some among the people who benefited from it as well as local elected representatives on their experience of rolling out the programme.