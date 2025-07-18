Ex Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya in ED custody: Why was he arrested?

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a liquor case on Friday. The ED has claimed that a portion of the funds was laundered via real estate firms run by Chaitanya Baghel and his associates.(Screengrab/ @ANI )

Chaitanya, a businessman, was arrested from his residence in Bhilai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after officials from the ED raided his house early morning. He was later sent to 5-day ED custody in connection with the case.

The arrest comes as part of the agency's investigation into alleged money laundering in the state's liquor policy. The ED is probing alleged irregularities during the tenure of the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel.

The money laundering case is based on a first information report (FIR) filed by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The complaint named 70 individuals and entities for their alleged role in corruption related to the liquor policy. This also included former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma.

The ED probe has led to recovery of suspected proceeds worth ₹1,000 crore, people in the central agency who are aware of the developments said.

The agency has claimed that a portion of these funds was laundered via real estate firms run by Chaitanya Baghel and his associates.

Congress boycotts Chhattisgarh Assembly session

The Congress on Friday boycotted the Chattisgarh Assembly session, in protest of Chaitanya Baghel's arrest. Congress also accused the ED of “trying to harass” Opposition members and their family.

"The way ED has been carrying out raids...it is trying to put pressure on us and harass us and our family members. Our son (Chaitanya Baghel) has been picked up on his birthday," Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said in the House.

Following this, Mahant and other members of Congress staged a walkout from the House, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, former CM and Chaitanya's father Bhupesh Baghel launched criticism against the Centre, claiming that the arrest was made to divert attention from the “Adani issue”.

“On the final day of the Assembly session, when we were set to raise the Adani issue in the House, Modi and Shah sent the ED to my home to please their bosses,” Baghel said. He added that the Centre was “targeting” Opposition leaders and “trying to strangle democracy”.