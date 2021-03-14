Ex Food Corporation of India official’s properties attached in graft case

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has attached properties worth crores, belonging to Rakesh Kumar Pargal, the then chief supervisor of a Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown at Udhampur and former incharge, vigilance squad, in Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department. The latest attachments are in addition to earlier seizure by ACB of Dogri Haveli in Udhampur, said an official spokesperson.

Pargal is accused of amassing huge assets worth crores of rupees in the form of immovable and moveable properties, disproportionate to his known sources of income, by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices, said the spokesman.

During a preliminary enquiry, it was found that Pargal had raised assets, several times higher than his genuine income (salary) during his service period, said the spokesman.

Accordingly a case in ACB Udhampur was registered against him. During searches on his properties, 285 grams of gold, incriminating material and documents were seized. Some accounts and lockers were also being probed.

Rakesh Pargal is also involved in another case, being followed by ACB Doda, regarding misappropriation of ₹260 crores by claiming cost of wheat grains, transportation charges, labour charges, grinding charges, drawn on the basis of fictitious and false bills. He was also arrested by ACB in this case.

Pargal was initially appointed as a daily wager in September, 1984 in Tehsil Supply Office Chenani. He also remained under suspension from 2009 to 2012 for his involvement in case FIR number 06/2009 under sections 109, 409, 468, 471 IPC, section 5(1) (c ), 5 (1) (D), 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act 2006. The case is still under trial in the court of special judge, anti-corruption Udhampur.

Even after his suspension from 2009 to 2012, he was posted in the enforcement and vigilance squad in CAPD Department, which indicated his “deep nexus” with other accused officials and private persons, said an official. Further investigation in both the cases is going on.