Ex-judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI in daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death case

Retired judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI on Thursday afternoon in the death case of daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.

Giribala Singh was arrested on May 28 in Twisa Sharma death case. (PTI)

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Madhya Pradesh high court late on Wednesday had quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala in connection with the death case.

Twisha was found dead on May 12, and an FIR was lodged on May 15. On the same day, a Bhopal trial court granted interim bail to her mother-in-law while retired judge's son Samarth Singh continues to remain in CBI custody.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma case: MP high court quashes Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail

Hearing the matter, Justice Devanarayan Mishra of the high court cited repeated allegations, lack of cooperation in the investigation, the serious nature of the offence, and the trial court’s failure to properly examine evidence while setting aside the bail order issued on May 15.

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{{^usCountry}} “The anticipatory bail order passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, for offences punishable under Sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of the BNS, 2023, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hereby quashed,” the court said. Twisha's father expresses gratitude to high court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The anticipatory bail order passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, for offences punishable under Sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of the BNS, 2023, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hereby quashed,” the court said. Twisha's father expresses gratitude to high court {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the the court's decision to quash the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala, the victim’s father Navnidhi Sharma expressed gratitude to the judiciary and everyone supporting the family in their fight for justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the the court's decision to quash the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala, the victim’s father Navnidhi Sharma expressed gratitude to the judiciary and everyone supporting the family in their fight for justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, Navnidhi Sharma said, “I express my gratitude to everyone who has stood by us so far in this fight for justice. I pray that this is only the first step in this battle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, Navnidhi Sharma said, “I express my gratitude to everyone who has stood by us so far in this fight for justice. I pray that this is only the first step in this battle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also thanked the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India for taking cognisance of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also thanked the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India for taking cognisance of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling the high court’s order a significant message for society, Sharma said he has faith in the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“This has sent a deeply positive message across society. I have confidence in the judicial process, especially in the CBI, that they will uncover and bring the complete truth to light,” he added.

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