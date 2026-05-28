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Ex-judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI in daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death case

High court late on Wednesday had quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala in connection with the death case

Updated on: May 28, 2026 05:09 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Retired judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI on Thursday afternoon in the death case of daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.

Giribala Singh was arrested on May 28 in Twisa Sharma death case. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh high court late on Wednesday had quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala in connection with the death case.

Twisha was found dead on May 12, and an FIR was lodged on May 15. On the same day, a Bhopal trial court granted interim bail to her mother-in-law while retired judge's son Samarth Singh continues to remain in CBI custody.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma case: MP high court quashes Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail

Hearing the matter, Justice Devanarayan Mishra of the high court cited repeated allegations, lack of cooperation in the investigation, the serious nature of the offence, and the trial court’s failure to properly examine evidence while setting aside the bail order issued on May 15.

Calling the high court’s order a significant message for society, Sharma said he has faith in the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“This has sent a deeply positive message across society. I have confidence in the judicial process, especially in the CBI, that they will uncover and bring the complete truth to light,” he added.

 
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