Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ex RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra | Watch

Ex RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra | Watch

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 03:56 PM IST

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan walked briefly with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Rajasthan-leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan walks with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra.(Twitter / @AmritaDhawan1)
ByHT News Desk

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday morning joined the ongoing Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra currently passing through Rajasthan. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the former RBI governor can be seen walking alongside senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot during the party's outreach programme.

The former RBI head, a vocal critic of demonetisation, had in the past expressed concerns over India's economic growth and fiscal deficit. Rajan revealed in his book – I do what I do – that he did not favour demonetisation as he felt the short term economic costs associated with such a disruptive decision would outweigh any long term benefits from it.

The foot march resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

Several politicians, film celebrities, activists and former bureaucrats have participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra so far.

To mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will organise a concert in Jaipur on Friday with a live performance from singer Sunidhi Chauhan, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

The 'Bharat Jodo Concert' will be attended by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, who will also address a press conference in Dausa at 1 pm on the day.

"The (Bharat Jodo) Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16 and it will be a milestone," Ramesh said at a press conference here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bharat jodo yatra raghuram rajan rahul gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP