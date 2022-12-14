Ex RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra | Watch

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday morning joined the ongoing Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra currently passing through Rajasthan. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the former RBI governor can be seen walking alongside senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot during the party's outreach programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former RBI head, a vocal critic of demonetisation, had in the past expressed concerns over India's economic growth and fiscal deficit. Rajan revealed in his book – I do what I do – that he did not favour demonetisation as he felt the short term economic costs associated with such a disruptive decision would outweigh any long term benefits from it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The foot march resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

Several politicians, film celebrities, activists and former bureaucrats have participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra so far.

To mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will organise a concert in Jaipur on Friday with a live performance from singer Sunidhi Chauhan, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

The 'Bharat Jodo Concert' will be attended by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, who will also address a press conference in Dausa at 1 pm on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The (Bharat Jodo) Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16 and it will be a milestone," Ramesh said at a press conference here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON