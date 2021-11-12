'Exaggerated to him, not to me': Salman Khurshid on Ghulam Nabi Azad's take on Hindutva

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has stood by his observation on Hindutva that has kicked up a row and clarified that his remark in his new book was on Hindutva and not on Hinduism. After Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he disagrees with what Khurshid has written in his new book on Ayodhya and that comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Boko Haram is an exaggeration, Khurshid said it varies from person to person. "It may seem exaggerated to him, it does not seem exaggerated to me," Khurshid said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad issued a statement and said he does not agree with Khurshid's take on Hindutva and thinks that comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration.

"I don't want to engage him (Azad) in an argument because I think he must have said it in a casual moment when he had nothing serious thoughtful consideration of it. But if he said it, we respect him for what he says, he is a senior person, but it will not make me change my mind," Khurshid said.

Defending his viewpoint, Khurshid explained that his point of comparison was on distorting religion. "I have not called these guys terrorists. I have just said they are similar in distorting religion. What Hindutva has done, it has pushed aside Sanatan Dharma' and Hinduism and it has taken over a robust, aggressive position similar to Boko Haram and those other guys," Khurshid told PTI.

"I could not find anybody else that they could be similar to. I said they are similar to them, that's all, nothing to do with Hinduism. Hindutva, as portrayed by its proponents, is distorting religion," he said.

In a chapter titled 'The Saffron Sky' in the newly launched book, Khurshid wrote, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

Two advocates have filed complaints against Khurshid's comments while BJP leaders have sought action against Khurshid. Union minister Prahlad Joshi said the Congress should take action against Khurshid. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should visit a temple to reveal their ‘gotra’ (clan) and assert that they are Hindus, the minister said.

BJP's Amit Malviya said since Ghulam Nabi Azad is a G-23 leader (group of 23 rebel Congress leaders) and Salman Khurshid in close to the Gandhis, it would be "fair to assume" that Khurshid is echoing the Gandhis.