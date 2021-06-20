Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ex-AIADMK minister M Manikandan arrested for allegedly raping Malaysian woman: Report
india news

Ex-AIADMK minister M Manikandan arrested for allegedly raping Malaysian woman: Report

AIADMK’s M Manikandan met the actor, a Malaysian national, in 2017, and they stayed and travelled together in Delhi and Chennai, according to the complaint. The former minister insists the relationship was consensual; the actor complains that it was premised on his promise to marry her.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:47 AM IST
M Manikandan, 44, has been accused of cheating, rape, causing miscarriage, hurt and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (Twitter/DrManikandanofl)

Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan was arrested in Bengaluru by the Chennai city police for allegedly raping a Malaysian woman, causing miscarriage as well as for criminal intimidation, news agency ANI reported on Sunday morning, citing a statement by the Tamil Nadu police. The ex-state minister was evading arrest after the Madras high court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the case on Wednesday, noting that the charges against him were grave and he could tamper with evidence given the powerful position he held in the past.

M Manikandan, a former minister of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, faces allegations that he lured an actor, a Malaysian citizen, into a relationship for five years on the pretext of marriage, forced her to abort and threatened her. The 44-year-old politician has been accused of cheating, rape, causing miscarriage, hurt and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code apart from section 67 (a) of the Information Technology Act that relates to publishing sexually explicit acts online.

Manikandan was allegedly introduced to the Malaysian actor in May 2017 while the latter was working with the Malaysian Tourism Development Organisation. According to the prosecution's complaints, the then state minister had offered to marry the Malaysian actor after divorcing his wife. The two even stayed together, travelling across Chennai and Delhi, the prosecution said, adding that the accused impregnated the woman thrice, forced her to abort and continued to have sexual intercourse with her in a forceful and brutal manner.

Manikandan, on his part, has denied to allegations and said that the complaint against him was only filed after “several attempts for compromise” did not succeed since he didn’t accept what he described as her “extortionist demands”.

