Ex-Bihar MP’s son Osama Sahab sent to jail by Siwan judge till November 1

PATNA: Osama Sahab, son of former Siwan strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin, was remanded in judicial custody till November 1 by a Siwan court on Wednesday after the police arrested him in an extortion case. (X/OsamaSahabRJD)

Osama Sahab’s father Mohammad Shahabuddin, a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker, died in 2021 in Delhi’s Tihar jail where he was serving a life sentence for murder.

Osama Sahab, who was brought from Rajasthan’s Kota on a transit remand along with two associates, was released on bail but was re-arrested in an extortion case by the police and remanded in judicial custody, his lawyer Mobin Ahmad told reporters.

Mobin Ahmad said his client along with two of his friends were detained at the Udwan check post by Ramganj Mandi police in Kota when the three were on their way to Goa in a sports utility vehicle on Monday. The three were under a provision in the criminal procedure code that empowers the police to arrest any individual to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.

“My client was re-arrested by the Siwan police moments after he was granted bail in a case of land dispute. He has now been arrested for demanding extortion, threat and criminal conspiracy with a local,” he added.

There was chaos outside the court complex where Osama Sahab was produced before additional chief judicial magistrate Abhishek Kumar on Wednesday. Osama’s supporters had come in more than 50 luxury vehicles and even tried to take him to jail in one of theirs.

But the police would have none of it and used mild baton charge to disperse them. Osama Sahab and his associate, Mohammad Saif alias Salman, were taken to the district’s jail in a prison department vehicle.

Siwan superintendent of police (SP) Shailesh Kumar said a police team led by Hussainganj station house officer Bijay Kumar Yadav reached Ramganj Mandi court and arrested Osama and Salman when they came out after getting bail. Their third associate, Mohammad Washim, was released.

Officials said the East Champaran police were expected to seek Osama Sahab’s remand in an August 1 case of assault after a clash broke out between the in-laws of Osama’s sister and their relatives in the Rani Kothi area.

