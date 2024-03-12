Ex-BJP MP, denied ticket from Churu, fielded by Congress from same seat, He reacts
Rahul Kaswan, who won the seat in both 2014 and 2019 for the BJP, joined Congress on Monday after the saffron party fielded a new candidate from there.
Rahul Kaswan, the BJP's former MP from Rajasthan's Churu who joined the Congress after the saffron party fielded a new candidate, was on Tuesday among 43 candidates declared by the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and has been nafmed from the constituency that he won in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.
Also Read: Churu MP Rahul Kaswan, denied BJP ticket for Lok Sabha polls, joins Congress
“I want to thank party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who has shown faith in me and given me this responsibility. I would also like to thank Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, state unit chief Govind Dotasara, Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot, for trusting this farmer's son,” Kaswan told news agency ANI.
He, however, hit out at ‘some people with feudalist mindset,’ who, according to him, tried to 'suppress' people's voice.
“I assure people and the Congress family that I will strengthen the party in Churu and lead it to victory,” the politician, 47, further said.
So far, the Congress has released two lists, including the one today, naming 138 candidates. The BJP, on the other hand, has released a single list, naming 195 candidates. From Churu, the saffron party has given ticket to Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia.
Also Read: Congress names 43 candidates for Lok Sabha elections | Full list
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 24 of Rajasthan's 25 constituencies, while the grand old party drew a blank. RLP's Hanuman Beniwal bagged the Nagaur seat in alliance with the BJP.
Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana CM News live, CAA India Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.