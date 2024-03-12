Ex-BJP MP, denied ticket from Churu, fielded by Congress from same seat, He reacts

Rahul Kaswan, the BJP's former MP from Rajasthan's Churu who joined the Congress after the saffron party fielded a new candidate, was on Tuesday among 43 candidates declared by the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and has been nafmed from the constituency that he won in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. New Delhi, India - March 11, 2024: Churu MP Rahul Kaswan joined Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge at Kharge's residence in New Delhi, India, on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

“I want to thank party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who has shown faith in me and given me this responsibility. I would also like to thank Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, state unit chief Govind Dotasara, Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot, for trusting this farmer's son,” Kaswan told news agency ANI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He, however, hit out at ‘some people with feudalist mindset,’ who, according to him, tried to 'suppress' people's voice.

“I assure people and the Congress family that I will strengthen the party in Churu and lead it to victory,” the politician, 47, further said.

So far, the Congress has released two lists, including the one today, naming 138 candidates. The BJP, on the other hand, has released a single list, naming 195 candidates. From Churu, the saffron party has given ticket to Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 24 of Rajasthan's 25 constituencies, while the grand old party drew a blank. RLP's Hanuman Beniwal bagged the Nagaur seat in alliance with the BJP.