‘Excellent move’: PM Modi lauds 2.23 lakh crore defence acquisition push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the approval of defence acquisition projects worth ₹2.23 lakh crore as an "excellent move". The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded initial approval for the procurement of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and 156 Prachand combat helicopters to enhance the combat capabilities of its armed forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes sortie on Tejas fighter aircraft, in Bengaluru on Saturday.(ANI)

"The DAC accorded AoNs for procurement of Light Combat Helicopter for Indian Air Force and Indian Army and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A for IAF from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category," the ministry said in a statement.

It also included the procurement of medium range anti-ship missiles (MRAShM) for the Indian Navy and upgrading 84 Su-30 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force.

“Happy to note that 98 percent of these platforms/equipments to be sourced from the domestic industries. This decision will provide further boost to ‘Make in India’ and strengthen self-reliance in Defence sector,” Singh said in a social media post.

Reacting to the push for 2.23 lakh crore defence acquisition, PM Modi posted, “Excellent move towards bolstering our Armed Forces' operational prowess. The commitment to 'Make in India' in this decision marks a crucial stride in our pursuit of self-sufficiency in the Defence sector.”

The approval to the mega procurement projects comes at a time India is locked in a bitter military standoff with China at several friction points in eastern Ladakh for over three years as well as concerns over growing forays by Chinese warships into the Indian Ocean region.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said the nod to procure 97 more LCA mark 1A fighter jets marks a 'landmark event' and demonstrates the force's commitment towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

“It is indeed a landmark event that the approval has been given for procurement of 97 additional LCA mark 1A. You are aware that we had signed a contract for 83 LCA mark 1As, the deliveries for which are to start shortly in the next few months. We already had 40 LCAs of the original IOC and FOC version,” Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari told ANI.