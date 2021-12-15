Excess representation against democracy: SC

Excess representation is the antithesis of democratic values, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday, as the central government maintained the 2011 caste census was “unusable” for official purposes because of grave “inaccuracies” and cannot form the basis for reservations in admissions, promotions or local body elections.

“Excess representation is also antithesis to democratic value,” remarked a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar as the Maharashtra government pressed for reserving adequate seats in zila parishads and panchayat samitis for other backward classes (OBCs).

On December 6, the bench stayed the Maharashtra government’s ordinance through which the state sought to introduce 27% reservation for OBCs in all zilla parishads and panchayat samitis without collecting data on OBCs in every municipal body seat.

“Your political compulsions cannot be the basis to undo our judgment,” the bench had remarked, while noting that the state government had on the face of it failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s March 4 judgment requiring it to provide for reservation in local body polls only after collection of empirical data.

The hearing on Tuesday started with solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appears for the Centre, emphasising that the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC), 2011, was not made public as it was found to be flawed, and was bound to mislead.

“No reliance can be placed on the SECC 2011, not only for reservation but also for employment, education or any other purpose,” the central government’s lawyer said.

Reading out from the affidavit filed by the Union government in September, Mehta said that either due to the mistakes by enumerators, inherent flaws in the manner of conducting census, and several such other factors, there is no dependable caste-based census data available that can be the basis of a constitutional or statutory exercise like reservations in admissions, promotions or local body elections.

The central government “fully supports” reservation for OBC, but the exercise will have to be in line with the verdict of the Constitution bench that had laid down triple conditions, including setting up a dedicated commission to conduct a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness with respect to local bodies within a state, he said.

SECC 2011 is not OBC data, Mehta pointed out. “SECC means socially and educationally backward. There can be other than OBC who is socially and educationally backward...these are the factors why this data is so flawed and it is not made public because this is bound to mislead and bound to defeat the object,” he argued.

Countering his submissions, senior counsel Shekhar Naphade, representing the Maharashtra government, said the Centre had told a committee of Parliament that 98% of data was correct. However, Mehta responded that in Parliament, the answer depends upon the question.

During the hearing, at one point, the bench observed that one can go ahead with the reservation for OBC only if they comply with the triple test as mentioned in the Constitution bench verdict of 2010, and also the judgement delivered later by a three-judge bench in March. The hearing will resume on Wednesday.

The conditions noted in the 2010 judgment included setting up a dedicated commission to conduct contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness in local bodies within the state; to specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body wise in light of recommendations of the commission so as not to fall foul of over breadth; and in any case such reservation shall not exceed aggregate of 50% of the total seats reserved in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs taken together.

Opposing the Maharashtra government’s petition, the Centre had cited grave “inaccuracies” in SECC 2011, while adding it is also against collecting any information on castes or backward classes, other than Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), during the upcoming population census in 2022.

The 2011 caste census, collected during the United Progressive Alliance government, was the first caste-based census since the 1931 census of India. The first census was conducted in 1881, and since then, has been held every 10 years. While the SECC was last conducted in 2011, the 2021 census was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it is now expected to take place in February 2022.

The Centre’s affidavit, filed through the ministry of social justice and empowerment in the top court, pointed out that the socio-economic data in the 2011 census was used by the government to identify the poor households and in implementation of the anti-poverty programmes, but the caste data was kept confidentially with the office of the registrar general of India “primarily for the technical flaws that makes it unusable”.

It added that the Union cabinet also set up a committee in July 2015 under the chairmanship of then NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya but the committee never took off, “as a result no action has been taken on the data in the past five years”.