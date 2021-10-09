Ex-Chhattisgarh CM's son booked for rioting: Police

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh’s son Abhishek Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajnandgaon, Santosh Pandey, were on Friday booked for rioting and causing damage to property in connection with the communal violence in Kawardha town on Tuesday, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Kabirdham superintendent of police Mohit Garg said both Pandey and Singh were present at a rally in the town which turned violent after Bikes were torched and some houses were ransacked, prompting police to resort to a lathi charge and impose a curfew in the area.

“Based on initial investigation, we have booked both Pandey and Singh for rioting and damaging property, along with other leaders of Hindu outfits,” Garg said.

“The charges against me are false... People in the rally got scattered and some miscreants entered the lanes where the violence took place,” Pandey said.

Singh was unavailable for any comment.