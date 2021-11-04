Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Excise duty cut on fuel by-product of bypoll outcome, says P Chidambaram
india news

Excise duty cut on fuel by-product of bypoll outcome, says P Chidambaram

Chidambaram said the government’s move was a confirmation of the Congress’ charge that fuel prices were high mainly because of high taxes.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.(ANI file photo)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 11:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram said results of the recently concluded by-elections had a by-product in the form of a reduction in excise duties on fuel.

On Wednesday, the Narendra Modi-led central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by record amounts of 5 and 10, respectively, per litre, to bring down their rates from the highest-ever levels.

Chidambaram said the government’s move was a confirmation of the Congress’ charge that fuel prices were high mainly because of high taxes.

Also read | Petrol, diesel cheaper on Diwali as multiple states cut VAT on fuel. Full list

“And our charge that high fuel taxes is because of the greed of the central government,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram said results of the recently concluded by-elections had a by-product in the form of a reduction in excise duties on fuel.

On Wednesday, the Narendra Modi-led central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by record amounts of 5 and 10, respectively, per litre, to bring down their rates from the highest-ever levels.

Chidambaram said the government’s move was a confirmation of the Congress’ charge that fuel prices were high mainly because of high taxes.

“And our charge that high fuel taxes is because of the greed of the central government,” he said.

|#+|

Taking to Twitter, the former finance minister wrote, “The results of the 30 Assembly and 3 LS by-elections have produced a by-product. The centre has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel! It is a confirmation of our charge that fuel prices are high mainly because of high taxes.”

The BJP and its allies won 14 of the 29 Assembly seats that went to polls on October 30 and the results of which were declared on Tuesday. The Congress bagged eight, including all three assembly seats and the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
p chidambram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Adi Shankaracharya’s statue to be unveiled at Kedarnath

PM Modi arrives in J&K's Nowshera, to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

India's Covid-19 tally rises by 12,885; positivity rate at 1.21%

Chhattisgarh MLA Devvrat Singh dies from heart attack
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP