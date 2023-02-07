Ex-CM Chandy refutes rumours of not getting proper treatment

Amid allegations raised by a section of party workers and some relatives that former Kerala chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy was not getting proper treatment, he was admitted to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara area near the state capital on Monday even as the leader refuted the rumours, saying “he was content” with the checkup .

Earlier, his younger brother Alex V Chandy among other relatives had petitioned chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday seeking his intervention to ensure best possible treatment to Chandy.

They had alleged that Chandy, who is suffering from cancer and was previously treated in Germany and later in Bengaluru, was “not given proper follow- up treatment after he took a break from his ongoing treatment in Bengaluru”. Some of them also alleged that they were not allowed to meet him.

Later the chief minister instructed state health minister Veena George to hold an inquiry into the matter and take necessary steps.

“It is shame for the state that a seasoned leader like Chandy is being denied requisite medical treatment. We are requesting the chief minister and health minister to initiate steps to provide best available treatment to him,” said the letter signed by 42 of his close relatives.

However, soon after this, via a live video Oommen Chandy denied allegations and said his family and party ensured quality treatment to him and allegations in this regard were unfounded and baseless.

“I am content with the treatment being provided by my family and party. The party has extended all help to me. I have got expert (doctors’) treatment without any fail. I am fully satisfied with that,” he said adding he was “pained by criticism” in this regard. He also said he will inquire about these allegations and will share details later. The video was posted on Sunday evening.

In the same video, the 79-year-old leader’s son Chandy Oommen accused the society and media of creating a ‘sad situation’ over the former chief minister’s health.

“It is such a sad situation...We don’t know what mistakes we have committed for being targeted so cruelly”, Oommen said. Taking to social media,he said his father will be taken to Bengaluru in a couple of days.

“I wish no son should face such a situation,” he wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony and senior leader M M Hassan visited Chandy at his residence.

While Antony refused to say anything about Chandy’s health, Hassan said they met the former chief minister as he was being taken to a facility in Bengaluru for the treatment.

“It is not us but the doctors who can speak about his health”, the Congress leader said and appealed to the media not to create controversy intruding into the privacy of Chandy.

Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat related ailment aggravated.

Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970, was chief minister of Kerala twice.