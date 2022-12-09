Executive, judiciary should have peaceful relations, says Congress MP Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday said the comments by the Centre and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar to the judiciary over the Supreme Court collegium row are “unfortunate”. He said the executive and judiciary should have peaceful relations.

"The Executive & Judiciary should have peaceful relations. Centre's & Vice-President's comments on judiciary are unfortunate & don't give good signs.That's why I brought an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on confrontation b/w Centre & judiciary," Tewari said.

The Congress MP Tewari earlier gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss matters related to statements made by different government functionaries over judicial appointment issue.

"Discussion on confrontation with the judiciary after statement by various government functionaries, including honourable law minister," Tewari said in his notice.

The Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a swipe at Congress over its leader and MP Manish Tewari's adjournment notice in Parliament to discuss Centre's confrontation with judiciary on matters related to judicial appointments. The Union minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't capture institutions like Congress.

"We aren't like the Congress party that overturns everything and captures institutions. BJP respects all institutions of the country," news agency ANI quoted Rijiju saying.