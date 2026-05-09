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Ex-EC special observer for SIR Subrata Gupta is now adviser to Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta was on Saturday appointed the adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, according to a notification.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 10:42 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Subrata Gupta has been appointed as adviser to newly elected West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari who took oath in a high-profile ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday.

File photo of Subrata Gupta

The state government announced the decision via an official order on Saturday, ANI reported.

Who is Subrata Gupta?

Gupta is 1990-batch IAS officer and was earlier appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the Special Roll Observer for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted ahead of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

Also read: How Vijay finally got Guv nod to take oath as TN CM: 6 parties, 5 days, 4 meetings, and a flight cancelled just in time

The BJP defeated the TMC in the elections by securing 207 seats, pushing Mamata's party to 80 and ending her 15-year-long stint in Bengal.

According to the orders issued, both officers have been directed to assume charge of their new responsibilities with immediate effect.

Suvendu takes oath as new Bengal CM

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP CM of Bengal on Saturday in a ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and the party's top leadership. BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, Nisith Pramanik took oath in the ceremony.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase II of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

Also read: Security intensified at BJP offices in Delhi after Special Cell receives inputs of possible terror attacks

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats - a steep decline.

 
west bengal government eci bengal suvendu adhikari
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