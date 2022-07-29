Ex-envoy to Pakistan reveals chilling details of 2008 Mumbai attacks aftermath

Less than two years after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, India’s then envoy to Islamabad, Sharat Sabharwal, was told by the Pakistan Army no action would be taken against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed as there was “no evidence” against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his new book “India’s Pakistan Conundrum”, Sabharwal writes that he told a Pakistan Army interlocutor about the evidence provided by New Delhi on Saeed’s role but the interlocutor remained non-committal.

By that time, India and other countries had shared considerable evidence with Pakistan on LeT’s role in the three days of carnage in India’s financial hub that killed 166 people. The attacks were carried out by a 10-member team that sailed from Karachi and sneaked into Mumbai. Ajmal Kasab, the only member of the LeT team to be captured alive, and other sources subsequently detailed Saeed’s role in the attacks.

Sabharwal writes in his book about a meeting in August 2010 with a senior Pakistan Army interlocutor, who gave him a four-point message: “(i) The Mumbai terror attack was not authorised either by the army or the ISI leadership. (ii) India was progressing fast and they realised that such acts of terror would neither halt India’s progress nor aid the cause of providing better economic opportunities, health and education facilities to the Pakistani people. (iii) The army had helped with the investigation that resulted in nabbing the Mumbai culprits. However, if India was waiting for action against Hafiz Saeed before resuming dialogue that would not happen because there was no evidence of his involvement in the attack. (iv) Pakistan had its own concerns regarding Indian interference in its internal affairs and would like them to be addressed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:China blocks India-US move to designate Hafiz Saeed’s relative as terrorist

He adds, “I referred to the evidence provided by India regarding Hafiz Saeed’s role but my interlocutor remained non-committal. The above was clearly a mixed message, with some reasonable sounding words, but also the usual harping on the so-called Indian interference and no intent to act against Hafiz Saeed.”

Sabharwal, who was the envoy to Pakistan during 2009-13, writes there was “much scepticism” in New Delhi even about the “reasonable words” of the Pakistani interlocutor. “It did not escape my attention that while ruling out authorisation of the Mumbai operation by the army or the ISI leadership, my interlocutor had not ruled out the involvement of army officers at other levels and yet no such officer was brought to book,” he adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistani authorities have so far not taken any action against Saeed for his role in planning the Mumbai attacks despite mounting evidence of his personal involvement with the attackers. Kasab, who was tried and hanged, had confessed that Saeed spoke to the attackers several times during their training, gave them new names and personally decided the timing of the attacks.

“The evidence given by India regarding his [Saeed’s] lead role in the Mumbai attack, including the reference to him in the confessional statement of Ajmal Kasab, has never been presented in any court of law in Pakistan,” Sabharwal writes.

Saeed is currently serving several prison sentences given to him in cases of terror financing. His conviction in these cases is seen as an outcome of the pressure on Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force, which placed the country in its “grey list” in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sabharwal and his predecessor in Islamabad, late Satyabrata Pal, both played a crucial role in interfacing with Pakistani authorities engaged in investigating the Mumbai attacks. Though seven men, including LeT’s operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, were arrested and put on trial, the case has languished for years in a Pakistani anti-terror court even after testimony by dozens of witnesses.

Sabharwal writes that it took the government in Islamabad six weeks to even acknowledge Kasab as a Pakistani national, while Pakistan’s foreign ministry under Shah Mahmood Qureshi “seemed obsessed with resumption of structured dialogue, spoke of Pakistan as the biggest victim of terror, urged India to provide credible evidence concerning the Mumbai attack...”

The former envoy writes he often heard the argument that it would have been illogical for the army and ISI leadership to authorise such a large-scale attack at a time when their hands were full in dealing with terrorism within Pakistan. Others argued the Pakistani generals, who were not pleased with then president Asif Ali Zardari’s declared intent to improve relations with India, seemed to have authorised the attack to sabotage the president’s agenda

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yet another possibility is that the attack was among the LeT operations against India, conceived and fleshed out by the ISI at some stage and was carried out by the LeT with the help of some army officers without getting an express go ahead from the army/ISI leadership. Whatever be the reality, it is clear that an attack of this magnitude could not have been prepared without the involvement of state structures at some point and the army/ISI leadership was at the very least guilty of hiding the involvement of army officers and not charging them in the Mumbai attack trial,” he writes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON