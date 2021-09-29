Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro expected to join TMC today

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro is likely to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a group of his loyalists in Kolkata on Wednesday. The TMC called him an eminent leader when Faleiro, a former Congress president of Goa, arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Falerio this week resigned from Congress as well as the Goa assembly. He has been tight-lipped on his future plans even as he said he would “definitely support" TMC.

“Definitely, I will support (West Bengal chief minister) Mamata (Banerjee) because she has fought; she has succeeded... She symbolises women empowerment which can bring this country back on the rails of development and progress,” Faleiro said in Goa. He declined to elaborate.

Former Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijai Pai are among those who have arrived in Kolkata from Goa and are expected to join the TMC as well.

After sweeping the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, TMC lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee in June announced they plan to expand their base to other states ahead of the 2024 national polls to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The TMC has renewed its contract with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the company launched by election strategist Prashant Kishor, till the 2024 polls in which Mamata Banerjee wishes to see her party play a bigger role in national politics.