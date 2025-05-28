Exiled MQM leader Altaf Hussain's urgent appeal to PM Narendra Modi over Muhajirs

Altaf Hussain, the exiled founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has issued an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take note of the alleged persecution of the Muhajir community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event marking 20 years of the Gujarat Urban Growth Story at Gandhinagar, (AFP)

Muhajirs, who are Urdu-speaking migrants from India that settled in Pakistan post-Partition, were the focus of Hussain’s plea, which he delivered during a live broadcast from London.

Praising Modi’s support for the Baloch people, Altaf Hussain said it is a brave and commendable act. He further urged Modi to voice his support for the Muhajir community, which Altaf claims has faced decades of systemic discrimination, violence and state-sponsored oppression in Pakistan.

Highlighting the oppression by Pakistan’s military establishment, Altaf Hussain said since Partition, Muhajirs have never been acknowledged as rightful citizens of the country.

"The MQM, which has consistently fought for the rights of marginalised communities, has endured multiple military actions,” he said.

According to him, these actions have led to the deaths of more than 25,000 Muhajirs and has led to the disappearance of thousands more.

He also denounced recent occurrences in the United States, particularly a pro-Pakistan event that took place in Dallas, Texas, on May 23. Hussain mentioned that the Pakistani Consul General in Houston, Aftab Chaudhry, showcased a video at the event depicting Altaf Hussain and the MQM as Indian agents, a claim the MQM leader argues is part of a wider disinformation strategy designed to undermine the Muhajir cause.

Hussain expressed that Muhajirs have been rendered voiceless and powerless in Pakistan. He urged Modi to highlight the struggles of the Muhajirs at international platforms and to collaborate with global human rights organisations to ensure their safety, dignity, and fundamental rights.

"The Muhajirs are unarmed and endure dire living conditions. For over 61 years, they have faced repeated cycles of economic hardship and physical destruction. Their plight can no longer be ignored," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)