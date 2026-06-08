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'Exit by...': India issues stark advisory for citizens in Iran amid fresh Israel strikes

"In view of latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran," the embassy said.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 01:02 pm IST
By Abhimanyu Kulkarni
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India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iran and asked those currently in the country to leave by available means of transport, as fresh military exchanges between Israel and Iran heightened tensions across the region.

Tensions escalated in West Asia early on Monday as Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes, escalating the situation in the region. (AFP)

In an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran, the government said it was reiterating its earlier warning in view of the latest developments.

"In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran," the embassy said.

It added that Indian nationals presently in Iran were advised to "exit the country by available means of transport."

Israel, Iran trade blows

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Kulkarni

Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages.

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