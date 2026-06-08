'Exit by...': India issues stark advisory for citizens in Iran amid fresh Israel strikes

India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iran and asked those currently in the country to leave by available means of transport, as fresh military exchanges between Israel and Iran heightened tensions across the region.

Tensions escalated in West Asia early on Monday as Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes, escalating the situation in the region. (AFP)

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In an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran, the government said it was reiterating its earlier warning in view of the latest developments.

"In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran," the embassy said.

It added that Indian nationals presently in Iran were advised to "exit the country by available means of transport."

Israel, Iran trade blows

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{{^usCountry}} The advisory came hours after Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes, raising concerns over a renewed escalation in the Middle East. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory came hours after Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes, raising concerns over a renewed escalation in the Middle East. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Israeli forces carried out strikes on multiple targets in Iran early Monday, including a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr in the country's southwest, according to reports. Iran responded with missile attacks targeting military sites in Israel, with both sides reporting military operations overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli forces carried out strikes on multiple targets in Iran early Monday, including a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr in the country's southwest, according to reports. Iran responded with missile attacks targeting military sites in Israel, with both sides reporting military operations overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest exchange of fire marks one of the most significant escalations since a ceasefire was reached in April following weeks of war between the two countries. India asks citizens to be alert {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest exchange of fire marks one of the most significant escalations since a ceasefire was reached in April following weeks of war between the two countries. India asks citizens to be alert {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India has issued several advisories regarding travel to Iran since tensions in the region intensified earlier this year. The latest notice is among the strongest issued by New Delhi, advising Indians already in the country to leave rather than simply exercise caution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has issued several advisories regarding travel to Iran since tensions in the region intensified earlier this year. The latest notice is among the strongest issued by New Delhi, advising Indians already in the country to leave rather than simply exercise caution. {{/usCountry}}

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