Exit polls were manufactured two months ago, claims Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that exit polls telecast by media houses were not in sync with the ground reality because they were "manufactured at home" two months ago. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee shows a victory sign after casting her vote during the 7th phase of the Lok sabha elections in Kolkata on Saturday.(ANI)

Most exit polls predict that the BJP will win more Lok Sabha seats than the TMC in West Bengal.

“We had seen how the exit polls were conducted in 2016, 2019 and 2021. None of the predictions had turned out to be true,” Banerjee told TV9-Bangla.

"These exit polls were manufactured at home by some people two months back for media consumption. They have no value," she added.

Further criticising the exit polls, the Trinamool Congress chief said that people's response at her rallies does not corroborate the exit poll predictions by media houses.

“The way BJP tried to polarise and spread false information that Muslims were taking away quotas of SC, ST and OBCs, I don't think Muslims will vote for BJP,” she said. "And, I think the CPI(M) and Congress helped the BJP in West Bengal,"

Banerjee also said that regional parties will likely do well in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Akhilesh (Yadav), Tejashwi (Yadav), Stalin (M K Stalin) and Uddhav (Thackeray) will do well. Regional parties will do well everywhere," she told TV9-Bangla.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar expressed confidence of winning at least 25 seats in West Bengal.

"When I took over as the state president two and a half years back, I had said we would cross the 25-mark in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, but even many in my party did not believe me. Now, not only my party, but the press and the people of the state believe that we will get more than 25 seats," he said.

What exit polls said about West Bengal elections?

NDTV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted between 21 and 26 seats for the saffron party and 16-18 for the TMC in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Axis My India exit poll has predicted a massive gain for the BJP in West Bengal, with 26 to 31 seats. The Mamata Banerjee-ruled party is likely to win 11–14 seats.

India News-D-Dynamics also gave 21 seats to the BJP and 19 to the Trinamool Congress, while Republic Bharat-Matrize predicted between 21 and 25 seats for the BJP. It predicted between 16 and 20 seats for Mamata Banerjee's party in the state.

Republic Bangla has predicted a reversal of 2019, giving the BJP 22 seats and the Trinamool 18.