Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
West Bengal exit polls 2024 predict BJP to win more seats than Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2024 08:18 PM IST

NDTV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted between 21 and 26 seats for the BJP and 16-18 for the Trinamool Congres in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to upset the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal as NDTV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted between 21 and 26 seats for the saffron party and 16-18 for the TMC in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting for which was concluded on Saturday, June 1.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI photo)

India News-D-Dynamics also gave 21 seats to the BJP and 19 to the Trinamool Congress, while Republic Bharat-Matrize has predicted between 21 and 25 seats for the BJP. It predicted between 16 and 20 seats for Mamata Banerjee's party in the state.

Live Updates on Exit Polls 2024

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP' had won 18 of Bengal's 42 seats, while the Trinamool Congress bagged 22 seats.

Meanwhile, Republic Bangla has predicted a reversal of 2019, giving the BJP 22 seats and the Trinamool 18.

These pollsters predicted that the Congress will, at best, equal its performance in 2019, when it had won two seats. Jan Ki Baat has predicted 0-2 seats for the Congress, the figure given by India News-D-Dynamics is two and Republic Bharat-Matrize has predicted between 0 and 1. Republic Bangla exit poll says the party will fail to open its account in Bengal.

Some exit polls predict NDA majority in LS elections

Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.

The Election Commission of India will count votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 4 and results will be announced on the same day.

A victory for Modi, 73, will make him only the second prime minister after independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms.

News / India News / West Bengal exit polls 2024 predict BJP to win more seats than Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress
