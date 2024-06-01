Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi360C
Saturday, June 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: TMC-Congress rivalry to boost BJP beyond 2019 count?

    June 1, 2024 4:02 PM IST
    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 18 seats, Trinamool won 22, and Congress got 2 seats.
    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: This poll is crucial for West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to mark her dominance in Centre's politics.
    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: This poll is crucial for West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to mark her dominance in Centre's politics.

    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: West Bengal is voting in seven phases to elect 42 members of parliament. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) aims to repeat its 2021 Assembly election success and not repeat the 2019 parliamentary elections results when the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 18 seats....Read More

    The high-stakes campaign has seen intense attacks among the TMC, BJP, and the Left-Congress alliance.

    Follow- Lok Sabha elections 2024 all updates

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 result: West Bengal

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 18 seats, the AITC (TMC) won 22 seats, and the INC won 2 seats.

    West Bengal Exit Poll: Check time

    Exit poll results will be aired on various TV channels after voting ends on June 1. The Election Commission has banned exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, until polling concludes.

    ALSO READ- Exit polls 2024: A look back at how accurate they were in 2019, 2014

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 1, 2024 4:02 PM IST

    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: INDIA bloc meeting underway, Mamata skips

    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc convened on Saturday to strategise for the vote counting on June 4. Notably, TMC and PDP were absent from the meeting.

    Leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for discussions as the final phase of polling is underway.

    TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cited ongoing state elections for their absence, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti couldn't attend due to personal reasons.

    June 1, 2024 3:36 PM IST

    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: Voting on 9 seats underway

    West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: Nine seats of West Bengal are going for vote on Saturday.

    The seventh and final phase of voting in the largest festival of democracy began on Saturday at 7 am. This phase covers the last 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

    News india news West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: TMC-Congress rivalry to boost BJP beyond 2019 count?
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes