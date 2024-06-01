West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: TMC-Congress rivalry to boost BJP beyond 2019 count?

West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: This poll is crucial for West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to mark her dominance in Centre's politics.

West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: West Bengal is voting in seven phases to elect 42 members of parliament. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) aims to repeat its 2021 Assembly election success and not repeat the 2019 parliamentary elections results when the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 18 seats....Read More

The high-stakes campaign has seen intense attacks among the TMC, BJP, and the Left-Congress alliance.

Follow- Lok Sabha elections 2024 all updates

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 result: West Bengal

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 18 seats, the AITC (TMC) won 22 seats, and the INC won 2 seats.

West Bengal Exit Poll: Check time

Exit poll results will be aired on various TV channels after voting ends on June 1. The Election Commission has banned exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, until polling concludes.

ALSO READ- Exit polls 2024: A look back at how accurate they were in 2019, 2014