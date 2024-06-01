West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: TMC-Congress rivalry to boost BJP beyond 2019 count?
West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: West Bengal is voting in seven phases to elect 42 members of parliament. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) aims to repeat its 2021 Assembly election success and not repeat the 2019 parliamentary elections results when the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 18 seats....Read More
The high-stakes campaign has seen intense attacks among the TMC, BJP, and the Left-Congress alliance.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 result: West Bengal
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 18 seats, the AITC (TMC) won 22 seats, and the INC won 2 seats.
West Bengal Exit Poll: Check time
Exit poll results will be aired on various TV channels after voting ends on June 1. The Election Commission has banned exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, until polling concludes.
West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: INDIA bloc meeting underway, Mamata skips
West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc convened on Saturday to strategise for the vote counting on June 4. Notably, TMC and PDP were absent from the meeting.
Leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for discussions as the final phase of polling is underway.
TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cited ongoing state elections for their absence, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti couldn't attend due to personal reasons.
West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: Voting on 9 seats underway
West Bengal Exit Poll 2024 Live: Nine seats of West Bengal are going for vote on Saturday.
The seventh and final phase of voting in the largest festival of democracy began on Saturday at 7 am. This phase covers the last 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.