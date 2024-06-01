Crucial INDIA bloc meeting ahead of exit polls: Mamata, MK Stalin skip

Hours before the exit polls predictions are set to be released on Saturday, the leaders of the opposition INDIA allies huddled in New Delhi at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in a crucial meeting. The Congress earlier announced it would not participate in exit poll television debates which only encourage 'speculation and slugfest'. While the decision invited criticism from the BJP who saw the 'boycott' as Congress conceding the election, the absence of Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin from INDIA meeting raised eyebrows. Rahul Gandhi arrives for INDIA bloc meeting on Saturday at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Mamata, Stalin, Mehbooba Mufti skip meeting

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee earlier announced that it would not be possible for her to attend the meeting on the day of the last phase of the election. Apart from the election, Mamata cited cyclone relief work as a reason for missing the meeting.

In West Bengal, Trinamool contested alone but did not come out of the opposition alliance.

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said he would not go to Delhi but DMK will be represented by TR Baalu in the meeting. "Our #INDIA bloc, formed to defeat the ten-year fascist regime of the BJP and save India, has met the expectations of the people and stands on the cusp of victory. It has rallied a formidable coalition of democratic forces against the BJP, who thought there was nobody to challenge them. This alliance now offers hope to all Indians in the electoral arena," he posted.

"Through relentless campaigning, the leaders of the INDIA bloc have dismantled the false image the BJP created in the public sphere. With just three days remaining until our impending victory, I urge our cadre to remain vigilant during the vote counting process," Stalin wrote.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti earlier said she might skip the meeting as her mother underwent eye surgery.

INDIA meeting ahead of June 4: Who are attending?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann attended the meeting. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren and JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya arrived at the meeting.