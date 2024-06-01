PM Narendra Modi completes his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanniyakumari

PM Narendra Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his 45-hour-long meditation at at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on Saturday, June 1. PM Narendra Modi was in Kanniyakumari on a spiritual visit where he had been meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial during his meditation in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. (ANI)

This coincides with the conclusion of polling for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Meanwhile, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dismissed Modi's spiritual activity in Kanniyakumari as mere "photo shoots."

"Modi ji isn't doing any meditation, only photo shoots are happening. Once the photo shoot ends, they will come back," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Modi had arrived in Kanniyakumari on Thursday, May 30. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated on one foot at the same place as she waited for Lord Shiva.

This is the southernmost tip of India. This is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanniyakumari.

Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final and the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, which will be held on June 1.

Modi held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.

The PM is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.