 PM Narendra Modi completes his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanniyakumari | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Narendra Modi completes his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanniyakumari

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2024 03:45 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi completes his 45-hour-long meditation at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, June 1.

PM Narendra Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his 45-hour-long meditation at at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on Saturday, June 1. PM Narendra Modi was in Kanniyakumari on a spiritual visit where he had been meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial during his meditation in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial during his meditation in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. (ANI)

This coincides with the conclusion of polling for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dismissed Modi's spiritual activity in Kanniyakumari as mere "photo shoots."

"Modi ji isn't doing any meditation, only photo shoots are happening. Once the photo shoot ends, they will come back," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Modi had arrived in Kanniyakumari on Thursday, May 30. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated on one foot at the same place as she waited for Lord Shiva.

This is the southernmost tip of India. This is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanniyakumari.

Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final and the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, which will be held on June 1.

Modi held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.

The PM is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi completes his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanniyakumari
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On