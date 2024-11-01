Ex-Pakistan minister joins Abhay Chautala family's Diwali event in Haryana

Pakistan's former minister of state for interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju visited Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala's family in Haryana and joined them at an event to felicitate the party's two MLAs and join in the Diwali festivities. Former Pakistan Minister Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju. (File image)(@TigerLodhran X)

The event, in which INLD president and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala was also present, was held in Chautala village in Haryana's Sirsa district on Thursday evening.

Abhay Singh Chautala's son Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devi Lal won from Rania and Dabwali seats respectively in the recently held Haryana assembly polls.

Both Arjun and Aditya were also present at the event.

In a social media post in Hindi on Friday, Abhay Chautala said, "We express our heartfelt gratitude to all the villagers for the felicitation ceremony organized to welcome our dear Aditya Devi Lal ji and Arjun Singh Chautala on the land of our ancestral village Chautala late last evening and to our family member and MP Abdul Rehman sahab who came from Pakistan as the chief guest on this special occasion.

"His presence has made today's event even more special," said Abhay.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Kanju said he also had the opportunity to be part of festivities on the occasion of Diwali.

Kanju, who comes from Lodhran in Pakistan, congratulated Aditya and Arjun on being elected as Haryana MLAs.

The Pakistani leader, while pointing towards Abhay Singh Chautala, said, "We may be living across the border, but Abhay and O P Chautala have always been there for us in our thick and thin. Abhay is Haryana's Sher (lion).

"When I used to watch Haryana assembly's proceedings on YouTube, Abhay used to forcefully raise issues in the House," he said about the former MLA.

On festivities, Kanju said, "Diwali is the festival of lights, which dispels darkness and may Allah bestow happiness on people of both the countries."

In his brief address, Om Prakash Chautala said Kanju has always batted for better ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Abhay Singh Chautala told the gathering that he spoke to Kanju over phone recently.

"When I spoke to him over the phone, I told him that he had come for Arjun's wedding but after that we haven't met for a long time. I invited him to come and told him that Diwali is also around.

"He immediately accepted my invitation. I have also visited them many times," Abhay Singh Chautala said.