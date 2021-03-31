Expedite land acquisition for Darbhanga airport: Hardeep Puri to Nitish Kumar

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sought the intervention of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to expedite land acquisition for the development of Darbhanga airport.

“I would request your personal intervention to direct the concerned officers to expedite the acquisition of land for development of airport and also take up issues of raising the height of the boundary wall with IAF,” Puri wrote in his letter to the CM.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had written to Puri in December regarding increased connectivity, renaming of airport, transfer of air force land, development as international airport besides cargo facility while raising security concerns.

In his letter to Bihar CM, Puri has assured to construct a new civil enclave once the land is handed over to Airport Authority of India (AAI).

“Once the land is available, the new terminal building would be constructed,” stated the letter. AAI has taken up the project, worth ₹20 crore, to provide night landing facilities at the airport. As of now, limited night landing facilities are available here but their operation is not possible due to limitations imposed by the IAF, it added.

In another development, a multi-disciplinary team of AAI has rejected the state government’s earlier proposal to hand over 31 acres for development of a new civil enclave as the identified site near NH-57 was not found suitable due to inadequate depth to properly accommodate all airport facilities.

According to the latest communication sent to the Bihar government by the AAI chairman, a team of experts, along with state administration, had inspected another site of 54 acres, to be considered for a new civil enclave.

The AAI has requested the state government to provide 54 acres for development of permanent civil enclave and another 24 acres for installation of CAT-1 approach light for uninterrupted operation during bad weather.

The existing infrastructure is not capable of handling the massive demand.