Expedite matters related to aviation infrastructure: Scindia to five CMs

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has sought the personal intervention of chief ministers of five states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha -- in matters related to land allocation and funding to boost aviation infrastructure in the regions, the Union government said on Friday.

The aviation minister has already written to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh in this regard.

In a letter to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Scindia said the Airport Authority of India (AAI) needed 152.5 acres of land for airport expansion work but the same was yet to be handed over by the state government.

Scindia also told Vijayan that an amount of ₹5.29 crore is outstanding on the part of the state government as viability gap funding (VGF) share against the Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

In his letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Scindia highlighted that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had projected land requirements of 234.21 acres at Akola airport for development of basic strip and additional infrastructure but only 149.95 acres was handed over so far.

Scindia also urged the state government to consider removal of a chimney at Solapur to allow the Centre to connect the airport under the regional connectivity scheme. Similarly, he sought the intervention of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the acquisition of 20 acres of land at Khajuraho airport for a basic runway strip and operational requirements.

In his letter to Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, the minister said a land area of 107 acres is required for extension of runway at the Dimapur airport by 310m for operations of A320 aircraft.

Scindia wrote to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik that the AAI has projected a land requirement of 178 acres at the Jharsuguda airport for its phase-two expansion. “The land is yet to be handed over,” he said.

