Experts decode Tamil Nadu assembly election link to VK Sasikala's surprise move

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V K Sasikala’s sudden decision on Wednesday to “withdraw from politics” is being seen as one driven by her personal examination of the electoral situation in Tamil Nadu and influenced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prevent a split in the ruling party’s vote bank.

Questions remain over what transpired in the past few days on Sasikala’s political ambitions that weren’t weakened by being a prisoner or recovering from a severe coronavirus infection to backtrack.

One possibility is that Sasikala may have taken the moral high ground by being the one most loyal to former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa after repeatedly urging “true cadre” to remain united to ensure the “golden rule” of defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) continued. And this, according to political experts, can help her return to politics in case the AIADMK loses or cajole the BJP to help her start afresh in case the party attains victory.

However, Sasikala’s decision has come as a setback to her nephew TTV Dhinakaran who floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in 2018 with a breakaway faction of her supporters, as it has reduced his chances of performing well in the upcoming polls.

“With Sasikala out of the political arena, he (Dhinakaran) will not have much to offer to voters against the ruling AIADMK. People would prefer to vote for the AIADMK than his party,” a political expert said, preferring anonymity.

Those close to Sasikala said that Dhinakaran had failed to convince her to rethink her decision.

“Dhinakaran misguided Sasikala that several MLAs and leaders are waiting for her to return to Chennai,” veteran journalist-turned political commentator on Dravidian politics Durai Karunanidhi said.

“She waited for a month but it is clear that the AIADMK will not take her back. She cannot act further and be accused of breaking Jayalalithaa’s party. Neither can she lead the AMMK which would be like betraying Jayalalithaa. Sasikala has lost confidence that she can be a successful politician like Jayalalithaa. It is the right decision at the right time,” Karunanidhi said.

After Sasikala’s two-page statement was released, Dhinakaran, who is the chief ministerial candidate for the AMMK, told reporters that he will reveal the allies who would contest the polls under his leadership soon.

“She took this decision because she felt that if she is away, the AIADMK cadre will be united,” he said.

Sasikala’s team, who was managing her political affairs, said the decision was unexpected. “We don’t know why madam took this sudden decision,” one of the team members said, preferring anonymity.

Sasikala’s announcement also came in the backdrop of a three-hour midnight meeting between Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on seat-sharing between the AIADMK and BJP on February 28. A senior BJP leader, who accompanied Shah, had earlier said that it was their ‘political strategy’ to discuss Sasikala with the AIADMK top brass.

On Tuesday, another BJP leader said they had reached a “good conclusion” with the AIADMK. “We welcome her decision and call to defeat the DMK,” Tamil Nadu BJP state chief L Murugan said in a statement.

According to political observers, the saffron party would have pitched for AMMK to be accommodated within the NDA, if not for a merger, to ensure the consolidation of anti-DMK votes.

“One can only guess at this point whether the BJP advised Sasikala to remain silent. We can expect some understanding to unfold in the next few days where the AMMK may contest a limited number of seats from areas where they feel strong. This would help us gain more clarity,” political commentator Sriram Seshadri said.

In 2017, when Sasikala had briefly held the reigns of the party and Panneerselvam revolted against her, the latter had the backing of the RSS-BJP combine.

“From that episode, it is clear that the BJP doesn’t want Sasikala to take up a central role,” Karunanidhi said, adding: “Chances are that the BJP would accommodate the AMMK but would want to keep her away.”

However, some analysts pointed out that Sasikala’s withdrawal from politics could be temporary, and she could make a comeback post elections, particularly if the AIADMK was defeated.

Recalling a 1998 press conference wherein Jayalalithaa had announced her exit from politics, Karunanidhi said: “It was the third such announcement and I still remember she said that her decision is ‘final, final, final’.”