Ex-petroleum secy Tarun Kapoor appointed advisor in PMO

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday appointed former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kapoor, a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, retired from service in November-end last year and was later tasked to head the Energy Transition Advisory Committee, a panel set up by the oil ministry in December to draw up an energy transition roadmap for the oil and gas sector. Kapoor will be the second officer inducted as an advisor in the PMO after Amit Khare, who was appointed in October last year.

Also inducted into the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) along with Kapoor on Monday are two IAS officers, Atish Chandra and Hari Ranjan Rao, who have been appointed as additional secretaries.

Atish Chandra, a 1994-batch IAS officer from Bihar cadre Chandra was the chairman and director of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), while Rao, a 1994-batch IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre, is the administrator at the Universal Services Obligation Fund in the Department of Telecommunications.

The three key appointments to the PMO coincided with a reshuffle of eight senior civil servants including the transfer of department of personnel and training (DoPT) secretary Pradip Kumar Tripathi to the cabinet secretariat as secretary (coordination). S Radha Chauhan, who is an additional chief secretary in Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as DoPT secretary.

Kerala cadre 1990 batch IAS officer Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who was secretary (coordination), at the cabinet secretariat, has been posted as electronics and information technology ministry secretary.

1990 batch officer Sanjay Kumar, who is currently serving in the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, has been appointed secretary, department of youth affairs. His batchmate, SKG Rahate has been appointed secretary of the department of justice. Rahate was earlier an additional secretary in the power ministry.

Kerala cadre 1989 batch IAS officer Devendra Kumar Singh, who was secretary of the ministry of cooperation, has been appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).