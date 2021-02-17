Explain activist’s arrest: Women’s panel to cops

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking information and explanation on the arrest of 22-year old climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with a toolkit that was circulated on social media in support of the farmers’ protest.

The letter, addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (cybercrime cell), sought reasons for (allegedly) not producing Ravi before the local (Bengaluru) court for a transit remand and for (allegedly) not providing a lawyer of her choice when she was later produced before the Patiala House Courts in Delhi.

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava has said on Tuesday that all procedures were followed in Ravi’s arrest.

The commission also asked the police to provide a copy of the first information of report (FIR) and sought a detailed action taken report to be submitted to it by February 19 (Friday).

The panel said it took suo motu cognisance of the matter on the basis of media reports.

Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava on Tuesday said all procedures were followed in Ravi’s arrest for her alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details ways to support the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

“As far as Disha’s arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. The law does not differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to five-day police custody,” Shrivastava said on the sidelines of an event to mark Delhi Police’s 74th Raising Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON