Explained: African Swine Fever, suspected, after over 80 pigs die in Mizoram

After more than 80 pigs died in south Mizoram's Lunglei district over the last two weeks, the cause of their death has been suspected to be the African Swine Fever (ASF). The first death was reported on March 21, according to officials, after which veterinary officers were sent to the district to ascertain the cause. The confirmatory test for ASF is yet to be done at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Madhya Pradesh, but the deaths have triggered fears in the state government which has already sounded alert for the disease.

What is the African Swine Fever?

African Swine Fever is a deathly and contagious viral disease which affects both domestic as well as wild pigs of all ages. The disease is not a threat to human health as it cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans. The case fatality ratio (CFR) of the disease is almost 100 per cent and the disease can be transmitted through direct contact with the infected pig (alive or dead) or the wild pig (alive or dead), indirect contact through consumption of contaminated food waste, garbage by the swine.

Pigs are seen on a family farm in Xiaoxinzhuang village, Hebei province, China. (Reuters)

What are the symptoms of the disease?

The symptoms of the disease include high fever, loss of appetite, weakness, red skin, skin lesions, diarrhoea, vomiting and difficulty in breathing, among others. The disease can cause sudden death in pigs. The disease has no approved vaccine and therefore culling of animals is required to prevent the spread of the infection.

When was the last outbreak of the disease in the world?

The disease was reported in China in August 2018 and by September 2018, the country had culled more than 38,000 hogs. By December, the disease spread in at least 23 provinces and municipalities across China. In 2019, the disease was reported in almost all regions of China as well as in southeast Asia which included Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. Due to the disease, the pig population in China declined by almost 100 million in 2019 as compared to the previous year. The disease later spread to the Philippines, South Korea, East Timor and Taiwan within the year 2019.

Has the disease ever affected India?

The disease was first reported in India in April 2020 in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. According to the official data available with the veterinary department, over 15,000 pigs died because of the disease in 9 affected districts which were Golaghat, Majuli, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Biswanath, North Lakhimpur, Sibsagar and Jorhat.

