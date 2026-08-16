‘Explanation unacceptable’: CM Vijay condemns killing of three Tamil men by Karnataka forest department

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay strongly condemned the killing of three Tamilians who were allegedly suspected to be poachers by Karnataka Forest Department officials, calling the department’s explanation of the incident “unacceptable”.

Tamil Nadu chief minister CM Vijay said he strongly condemns the killings, which he termed as 'massacre'. (PTI)

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In a post on X, the official handle of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) shared his statement, in which he said the three men were shot dead in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in Karnataka.

“It is heartbreaking that Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre.”

Also Read | 3 suspected poachers shot dead in Karnataka forest; CM orders magisterial probe

Vijay's statement

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay said the circumstances surrounding the deaths required a thorough and impartial investigation, and criticised the explanation given by the Karnataka Forest Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay said the circumstances surrounding the deaths required a thorough and impartial investigation, and criticised the explanation given by the Karnataka Forest Department. {{/usCountry}}

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“The explanation provided by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding this incident is unacceptable,” he added.

Calling for those responsible to be held accountable, Vijay said a high-level investigation should be conducted into the incident and that the families of the victims must receive assistance from the Karnataka government.

“An honest investigation must be conducted regarding this brutal incident. A high-level investigation committee should be constituted, and appropriate punishment should be meted out to those responsible. The Karnataka government must provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims.

I strongly urge the Karnataka government to take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again.”

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Also Read | Suspected timber poacher shot dead in gunfight with forest guards in Assam’s Kokrajhar

What happened?

Protests were held in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on Sunday seeking justice for three men who were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with Forest Department personnel on August 15.

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Tension prevailed in Hanur in Chamarajanagar district as villagers and family members of the three deceased men staged a protest in the Datti forest area, expressing anger against Forest Department authorities.

The protesters blocked the road to Male Mahadeshwara Betta and demanded action against the forest personnel involved in the shooting.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK and PMK, claimed that the three victims were Tamils and questioned the officials' claim that they were poachers.

The protesters demanded that the forest personnel who opened fire be brought to the spot and questioned. TV visuals showed pushing and jostling between protesters and police amid heavy security arrangements.

The villagers questioned the authority of the forest personnel to shoot the three men, arguing that even if they had entered the forest for hunting, they should not have been killed.

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Deep Dive What led to the shooting of the three Tamil men by the Karnataka Forest Department? The Karnataka Forest Department officials claimed the men were suspected poachers who allegedly opened fire during an encounter, prompting the officials to respond with lethal force. Why are the families of the deceased men protesting against the Forest Department? The families are demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the incident, insisting that the deceased were ordinary farmers, not poachers, and questioning the necessity of lethal force used by the forest personnel. How is the Karnataka government responding to the shooting incident? The Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and a police probe into the incident to ascertain the facts surrounding the shooting of the three men.