Explosion at suspected illegal firecracker unit in Bihar’s Araria: Police

A high-intensity explosion at a suspected illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bihar’s Araria district late Friday left several people feared injured, with police yet to confirm the casualty or injury count.

Several people are feared injured after a blast at a suspected illegal firecracker unit in Araria, Bihar, with police yet to confirm casualties.

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The blast occurred at a residential house in Muslim Tola under the Bhargama police station, damaging the building and triggering panic in the area.

Families from neighbouring houses fled soon after the explosion. “We searched for them at almost all private as well as government hospital but didn’t find them,” Araria superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar said.

Police officers said that a massive blast occurred while explosives were reportedly being transferred in sacks inside a residential house belonging to one Mohmmad Akhtar. The intensity of the explosion was so high that the building was damaged, creating panic in the area.

Locals said that at least six people who were inside the house were injured and some of them may have been in critical condition.

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{{^usCountry}} The bomb disposal squad and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reached the site and an investigation has started. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bomb disposal squad and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reached the site and an investigation has started. {{/usCountry}}

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“A case will be lodged against the family who are missing since the blast,” SP told HT.

This is a developing story