Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ex-PM Tony Abbott in India as Australia’s special trade envoy
india news

Ex-PM Tony Abbott in India as Australia’s special trade envoy

Abbott will meet Indian ministers, business leaders and think tanks to energise the bilateral economic relationship, Australian high commission Barry O’Farrell said on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Australia's former prime minister Tony Abbott. (File photo)

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott is visiting the country during August 2-6 as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s special trade envoy for India to deepen trade and investment ties.

Abbott will meet Indian ministers, business leaders and think tanks to energise the bilateral economic relationship, Australian high commission Barry O’Farrell said on Monday.

“The Australia-India bilateral relationship is at a historic high. In 2020, Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi and Prime Minister Morrison elevated our relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. We also committed to strengthening our economic relationship,” O’Farrell said.

“Australia is keen to deepen our trade and investment links with India and take our economic relationship to the next level,” he added.

O’Farrell said Australia believes increasing bilateral trade and investment will help drive economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and build secure and resilient supply chains. Abbott was appointed the prime minister’s special trade envoy for India to take forward this important agenda.

Abbott’s discussions with Indian interlocutors will focus on the India-Australia comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, “which will propel our economic relationship to its full potential, to the mutual benefit of the Indian and Australian people”, O’Farrell said.

India and Australia elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and upgraded their 2+2 foreign affairs and defence dialogue to the ministerial level at a virtual summit between Modi and Morrison in June last year.

The two countries also signed seven agreements at the time of the summit focused on crucial areas such as defence and rare earth minerals, including the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement, which will facilitate reciprocal access to military logistics facilities, allow more complex military exercises and improve interoperability between the armed forces of the two sides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP