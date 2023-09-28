‘Exposed BJP’s face': Danish Ali takes swipe after Ramesh Bidhuri gets new role as poll in-charge

BSP MP Danish Ali on Thursday questioned the BJP's ethics after it appointed Ramesh Bidhuri, the MP who hurled Islamophobic slurs at Ali in the Parliament, as the election-in-charge of Rajasthan's Tonk district. Hitting out at the saffron party, the BSP MP said the current move has 'exposed BJP's face and character'.

"If they think that they can consolidate majority vote by promoting such people, then they are mistaken," Ali said.

He further mentioned the incident of vadalising and shaming the Parliament after controversial Telangana Bill in 2014 was introduced in the Lok Sabha. He defined how then Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee to strict action against those parliamentarians who descended into the Well of the House and constructed an unprecendented riot, in opposition to the Bill. He further hoped that the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action in current matter.

Ramesh Bidhuri recently flared up a row after he made communal remarks on Danish Ali which led to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to express his regret over the matter. BJP too served a show-cause notice to Bidhuri.

Calling it a ‘reward’, the Opposition asked how a showcaused person be given a new role by BJP. Kapil Sibhal said that the saffron party ‘rewards hate’.

“BJP rewards “hate”. Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali (BSP) for the unspeakable words he used in the Special Session of Parliament. Made BJP incharge of Tonk District in Rajasthan. Muslim population in Tonk 29.25%. Symbolises “hate” for political dividends!” Sibal said.

However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave a different twist to the incident by saying Danish Ali incited Bidhuri using some derogatory words. Similarly, several BJP leaders later extended support to Bidhuri and demanded probe into the matter.

