Ex-servicemen said idea of Agniveer scheme came from RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over ‘Agnipath’ scheme, claiming it was imposed on the Army by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ministry of home affairs. “On Agniveers, senior officers told us that it seems that the idea came from the RSS and was thrust on the Army. They said we are training 1000s in weapons and then soon after, they will become civilians amid high unemployment. The officers told me that Ajit Doval is the man behind this idea”, Gandhi said on Motion of Thanks.

"How is it that the Agniveer yojana was mentioned only once in the President's speech? Unemployment, inflation, there was no word of that in the address. So all the issues that people told me about during the yatra, we didn't hear in the President's address", he added.The Congress leader raised the Adani issue to corner the government. “All over the country, one word that i heard from Kerala to Kashmir is Adani, Adani, Adani. This name when people asked me about, they wanted to know how come he was successful in every business, how come he never failed?”, he said while showing a poster of Adani with PM Modi. “Youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors & that how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022. Only Adani is being talked about from apples of Kashmir, Himachal to ports, airports and even the roads we are walking on”, he said. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi responded to PM Modi's attack on him over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Karnataka's Tumakuru yesterday. “PM said we politicised it but fact is that they gave the contract to Ambanis and they went bust. Adanis had no defence experience but were given 4 defence contracts”, he said.

