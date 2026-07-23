Thiruvananthapuram, Former TDB president P S Prasanth on Thursday said he fears imminent arrest in connection with the ongoing probe into the Sabarimala gold theft-related case and alleged that the move was "politically motivated".

Ex-TDB chief fears arrest, alleges political vendetta in Sabarimala gold case

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In a detailed Facebook post, former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prasanth claimed that the board he headed, which had functioned "honestly and transparently" and helped bring the alleged 2019 Sabarimala gold theft case to light, has now also been made an accused in the case.

The Special Investigation Team is probing two cases related to gold lost from Dwarapalaka idols and doorframes of Sreekovil of Sabarimala temple after it was taken for electroplating in 2019.

SIT recently told the court that it is also probing a similar electroplating held in 2025, when Prasanth was the TDB president.

"We have received information that arrests can happen at any moment. It is needless to say that political pressure from the present government is behind this move," he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Prasanth said he would fully cooperate with the investigation, which is being conducted under the supervision of the High Court, while exposing what he described as the political motives behind the action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prasanth said he would fully cooperate with the investigation, which is being conducted under the supervision of the High Court, while exposing what he described as the political motives behind the action. {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, the controversy relates to the removal of the Dwarapalaka sculptures from the Sabarimala temple for repair in 2025.

He claimed that the Devaswom Board had not suffered any financial loss and that the quantity of gold in the sculptures had actually increased after restoration.

He rejected allegations that the sculptures were taken for repair without informing the Special Commissioner to protect those involved in the alleged 2019 gold theft case, describing the charge as "bizarre".

"The process to rectify defects in the temple doors, door frames and Dwarapalaka sculptures had begun months before his board assumed office, based on proposals initiated by the Sabarimala Executive Officer," he said.

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After assuming office in November 2023, the board received repeated complaints from temple staff that cracks in the sculptures were causing injuries while cleaning the sanctum sanctorum after the ghee abhishekam, resulting in blood spilling in front of the shrine and creating ritual impurity.

"Based on these complaints, the board directed officials in March 2024 to initiate legal procedures," he said.

When the relevant file came before the board in September 2024, officials proposed that the sculptures be handed over to a sponsor for electroplating work in Chennai.

"However, the board instead ordered that Devaswom officials, in the presence of the Vigilance wing, should transport the sculptures, supervise the restoration and reinstall them," he said.

Prasanth maintained that at no point did the board receive any report from the Vigilance wing or Devaswom officials indicating any irregularity concerning the sculptures.

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He said the sculptures were removed in the presence of the Thiruvabharana Commissioner, Vigilance officials and other authorities.

"Their weight and gold content were recorded in a mahazar, the entire process was videographed and the sculptures were transported under official supervision," he said.

He acknowledged that the Special Commissioner was not informed before the sculptures were removed, but described it as an "omission" by officials rather than the board.

After restoration, the sculptures were reinstalled in the presence of the temple Tantri, the Special Commissioner and Vigilance officials, and their weight and gold content were found to have increased, with no financial loss to the Devaswom, Prasanth claimed.

He said both the previous LDF government and the then Devaswom Board had sought a Special Investigation Team probe based on the High Court's findings.

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Prasanth alleged that despite the board producing all records sought by the court and the SIT, it has now been made an accused due to political pressure.

He said he had no regrets over the board's decision to repair the sculptures, insisting it was done to remove ritual impurity in front of the sanctum sanctorum and not to benefit anyone.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.