Extortionists arrested in joint ops by Bihar, Chandigarh Police

A joint team of Chandigarh and Raxual police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly trying to extort ₹10 lakh from a Chandigarh-based businessman recently.

Shashi Bhushan Thakur, Raxaul inspector said the police team from Chandigarh came here on September 3 in search of the extortionists. “While two of them were arrested from Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district, one was arrested from Ramgarhwa,” said Thakur.

Another police officer confirmed that all the three were wanted by Chandigarh police in connection with a case of attempted extortion of ₹10 lakh from businessman Manish Tiwari.

Those arrested were identified as Shambhu Prasad, a resident of Srirampur, Ramgarhwa’s Ram Surat Patel, and Ayan Khan, a resident of Islampur in Raxaul subdivision.

Manish Tiwari, who hails from Raxaul, runs his business in Chandigarh, said a police officer.