Ex-ULFA commander, top lawyer, former AAP chief join BJP in Assam

From a former top ULFA commander to a noted lawyer to an ex-state president of AAP, prominent persons from different sections of society joined the ruling BJP in Assam on Thursday. Ex-United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) commander Dristi Rajkhowa, aka Manoj Rabha, joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Assam president Dilip Saikia.(ANI)

The formal induction of these new members was held at the state party headquarters by state president Dilip Saikia, in the presence of Assam in-charge Harish Dwivedi and organisational general secretary GR Ravindra Raju, among others.

Former self-styled 'deputy commander' of ULFA (I), Dristi Rajkhowa alias Manoj Rabha, a known explosives expert who had surrendered in 2020, was among the new members to don the saffron colours.

"I had always put my land before my life. I had earlier made sacrifices for my state, and I am ready for it now as well," Rabha told reporters after the joining function.

He maintained that the state is facing "serious threats from different quarters" even now and that the BJP is a party working for the people.

"I feel that the BJP is the best platform today to address our problems and hence I have joined it," Rabha, once a close confidant of top ULFA (I) leader Paresh Barua, added.

Among others who joined the ruling party were lawyer Manas Sarania, former Aam Aadmi Party state president Manoj Dhanowar, vice-president of Assam Gorkha Sammelan and former president of All Assam Gorkha Students' Union, Arjun Chettri, former general secretary of Raijor Dal's youth wing Nirmal Payeng, and former AGP central committee secretary Amal Patowary.

Welcoming them, state party president Saikia said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is a family. Its doors are open to all who are committed to serving 'Maa Bharati', and transforming this resolution into reality for making India a 'Vishwaguru'."

He called for working together to safeguard the rights of the indigenous people of the state, and affirmed the party's commitment to it.