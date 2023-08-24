Ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi, convicted for poet Madhumita Shukla's murder, to be released from jail

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi, a convict serving life imprisonment in the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla, is set to walk free. The Uttar Pradesh government issued the release order on Thursday. His wife Madhumani will also walk out of the jail as the government has waived off her punishment too.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Amarmani Tripathi was convicted in the murder of a woman poet in 2003. (File Photo)

