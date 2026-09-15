Facing pushback, Fadnavis pauses online shift for MPSC recruitment exams
Fadnavis also insisted that the MPSC chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar’s statement on the topic had been misconstrued.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ruled out any immediate move to shift the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment examinations to a computer-based test (CBT) model, reassuring aspirants that the existing offline Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet system will continue.
“There is currently no plan to conduct the MPSC examinations online. We have already postponed the earlier decision to hold the examinations online, and we will continue to conduct them under the existing system,” the chief minister said, responding to concerns around the state’s ability to transition state recruitment examinations to an online format without glitches.
Fadnavis also insisted that the MPSC chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar’s statement had been misconstrued. “Whatever the MPSC chairperson said was distorted. Nowhere did he state that the examinations are switching online,” he said.
In June, the Bhimanwar-led state public service recruitment body announced that it would move to a computer-based test model for all competitive exams for Group A, B, and C cadres starting 2027.
The announcement sparked widespread opposition from civil service aspirants, who questioned the state’s digital exam infrastructure and feared potential technical glitches, private centre malpractices, and poor connectivity in rural areas.
Under the deferred online-examination policy, the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Group A and Group B combined prelims, Maharashtra Group B (non-gazetted) services prelims and Maharashtra Group C Services prelims were proposed to be conducted twice or more frequently each year. Candidates would take the examinations directly on computers instead of filling OMR sheets manually.
Fadnavis said that if the government decides to revisit the issue in the future, it would first hold consultations with candidates. “Even in the future, if we consider making any such change, no decision will be taken without first discussing it with the students and aspirants,” he said.
Following the sharp opposition, the commission deferred the CBT transition until July 2027 and paused plans to hold the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination-2026 via CBT. While the MPSC argued that online testing would speed up result processing and ensure adherence to examination schedules, student groups demanded retaining the traditional OMR-based format until public digital testing facilities are fully reliable across all districts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More