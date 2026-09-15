Indravati Tiger Reserve to reopen to tourists after four decades from Nov 1

The Indravati Tiger Reserve in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh will reopen to tourists on November 1, allowing organised wildlife tourism in one of the state’s most remote and least-explored forests for the first time in four decades. The forest department’s growing access to the reserve is also revealing undocumented wildlife. (HT Photo) Spread across 2,799.07 sq km, Indravati, located in Bijapur district, is one of the largest tiger reserves in central India. Its core or critical tiger habitat covers 1,258.37 sq km, while another 1,540.70 sq km forms the buffer area, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The Indravati reserve was established under Project Tiger in 1983, but prolonged left wing extremism (LWE) kept large parts of the reserve inaccessible not only to tourists but also to the forest department. The proposed opening comes after a significant improvement in the security situation, which has allowed officials to increase patrolling and field presence in areas that had remained beyond their regular reach for years. The plan and the preparation Arun Pandey, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Chhattisgarh, said the department was working towards opening the reserve on November 1 and preparations were under way. “We are purchasing vehicles for safari. And we are preparing routes. Primarily it will be two-three destinations for tourists and all preparations for that is going on,” Pandey said.

The forest department’s growing access to the reserve is also revealing undocumented wildlife. (HT Photo)

“Left Wing Extremism was a major factor restricting access of forest department staff to around 70% of area of the ITR which severely affected field operations and protection activities,” said Sumedh Survade, deputy director of Indravati Tiger Reserve. A presentation made by the forest department to the state forest minister, Kedar Kashyap, and reviewed by HT provides some of the clearest available figures on wildlife in Indravati. It recorded 14-17 wild buffaloes in the reserve, based on an internal census conducted in February-March 2025. In the same comparison, Barnawapara had 10 wild buffaloes and Udanti had one. The department presentation also puts the number of tigers in Indravati at six in the current state-level figures presented to the minister. The chart records 18 tigers in Achanakmar, seven in Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla, three in Bhoramdev and one in Udanti-Sitanadi. The figure of six, however, comes with a caveat. The latest All India Tiger Estimation is currently under way and officials said the final tiger population for Indravati can be confirmed only after the exercise and scientific compilation of data are completed. Earlier assessments were conducted only across accessible areas while improved field access is expected to provide a more comprehensive assessment. The forest department’s growing access to the reserve is also revealing undocumented wildlife. A recent sighting of a smooth-coated otter, which officials said was not earlier known to have been recorded from the area, has provided another indication of Indravati’s biodiversity. “Smooth-coated Otter, which was not earlier known to be recorded from this area, has recently been sighted. This is indication of the rich biodiversity of the ITR,” Survade said.

Indravati is also home to leopard, sloth bear, gaur, chital, wild boar and nilgai, besides a range of lesser-known species. (HT Photo)