Twitter handle apologises for ‘defaming’ Phule: 'Don't deserve to be lynched'

Amid a major controversy over Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement in Assembly that those who defame Savitribhai Phule 'should be hanged', a Twitter account which was accused of defaming Phule apologised and prayed for clemency. It said disrespecting Maharashtra icon, educator Savitribhai Phule was not its stant. "I hope people see that I don't deserve to be lynched for a misunderstanding," the note posted on Twitter tagging Fadnavis and PM Modi said.

Maharashtra deputy CM said those who insulted Savitribai Phule will be arrested(ANI)

Row over 'Why Hindu female teachers before Savitribai Phule are not recognised'

Website Indic Tales posted an article: Why Hindu female teachers before Savitribai Phule are not recognised in which it was said that Savitribai Phule's school was sponsored by British Missionaries and the British used to exploit Indian women through Phule's school.

As the article created an uproar, a case was filed against the site and Twitter handle 'Bhardwajspeaks'. In the Assembly, Fadnavissaid the government has written three letters to Twitter for the details of the handle.

As a Congress leader demanded that the person behind the Twitter handle should be tied up and paraded publicly, Fadnavis said he wants to hang the accused publicly, but one has to follow the laws of the land.

Fadnavis attacked online, called 'anti-Hindu'; BJP leaders responded

After the 'hang' part of Fadnavis's statement went viral, he was attacked and called anti-Hindu on Twitter as the Twitter handle in question is also a pro-right-winger one.

In support of Fadnavis, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote Fadnavis went to jail for karseva during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and his commitment to Hindutva is unquestionable. "Ujjwal Nikamji thanked Devendrabhau for his contribution in 26/11 Mumbai attack case. Nupur Sharma has spoken about how Devendrabhau personally called her when the STSJ mobs were baying for her blood," Poonawalla wrote.

