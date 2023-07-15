Fadnavis' last act of approving Adani-Dharavi project shows...: Jairam Ramesh

On the last day of his tenure as the minister of Maharashtra housing department, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a nod to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project which will be done by the government in partnership with the Adani Group. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is 'yet another example of how PM Modi has reduced his state governments to ATM machines for his cronies'.

The Maharashtra government has given its final nod to the Dharavi Redevelopment project.(PTI)

"After the original tender was cancelled due to a dispute, the Shinde-Fadnavis government performed amazing acrobatics to change the tender conditions to ensure that PM Modi's closest friend was the only feasible winner," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"Meet the new age slaves/gulams of an industrialist," Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

What is Dharavi Redevelopment Project?

Dharavi located in Mumbai is Asia's biggest slum area. The project was won by Adani Properties in November last year. DLF, Naman Developers were among the bidders. In 2018, there was a tender for the Dharavi project and Dubai-based Seclink Technology Corporation was the highest bidder. The Dubai company moved the court as the Fadnavis-Shinde government called fresh bidding for the project. The state government said there was no conclusive contract with the Dubai company. A total of 6.5 lakh slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in the project.

