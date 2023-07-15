Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fadnavis' last act of approving Adani-Dharavi project shows...: Jairam Ramesh

Fadnavis' last act of approving Adani-Dharavi project shows...: Jairam Ramesh

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jul 15, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Before passing the housing ministry on to Atul Save, Devedra Fadnavis sealed the Adani-Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

On the last day of his tenure as the minister of Maharashtra housing department, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a nod to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project which will be done by the government in partnership with the Adani Group. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is 'yet another example of how PM Modi has reduced his state governments to ATM machines for his cronies'.

The Maharashtra government has given its final nod to the Dharavi Redevelopment project.(PTI)

"After the original tender was cancelled due to a dispute, the Shinde-Fadnavis government performed amazing acrobatics to change the tender conditions to ensure that PM Modi's closest friend was the only feasible winner," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"Meet the new age slaves/gulams of an industrialist," Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

What is Dharavi Redevelopment Project?

Dharavi located in Mumbai is Asia's biggest slum area. The project was won by Adani Properties in November last year. DLF, Naman Developers were among the bidders. In 2018, there was a tender for the Dharavi project and Dubai-based Seclink Technology Corporation was the highest bidder. The Dubai company moved the court as the Fadnavis-Shinde government called fresh bidding for the project. The state government said there was no conclusive contract with the Dubai company. A total of 6.5 lakh slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
devendra fadnavis dharavi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP