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Fake citations surged 12-fold since 2023, audit of 2.5 million biomedical papers reveals

Fake citations surged 12-fold since 2023, audit of 2.5 million biomedical papers reveals

Published on: May 11, 2026 02:09 pm IST
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New Delhi, An audit of 2.5 million biomedical research papers has revealed that nearly 3,000 contained fake citations absent in scientific databases, highlighting an alarming trend in academic publishing as the use of artificial intelligence grows.

Fake citations surged 12-fold since 2023, audit of 2.5 million biomedical papers reveals

The papers were published between January 1, 2023, and February 18, 2026, in PubMed Central's Open Access database, managed by the US' National Institutes of Health.

The findings, published in a correspondence article in The Lancet journal, also showed that among 97.1 million verified references, researchers identified 4,046 fake citations across 2,810 papers a more than 12-fold growth since 2023, with the sharpest increase beginning mid-2024, coinciding with the rise of AI writing tools.

"This discovery directly impacts patients as medical professionals make treatment decisions based on clinical guidelines," lead researcher Maxim Topaz, associate professor at Columbia University's school of nursing and data science institute, said.

"A medical professional or clinical guideline developer has no way of knowing that the evidence they are relying on does not exist. For example, one paper we reviewed had 18 out of 30 fake references. Some of those citations are already being cited by other papers and appear in systematic reviews that inform clinical care," Topaz said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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