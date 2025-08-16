Fake cop posing as Raja Raghuvanshi's friend visits his Indore home. His plan nearly worked

The family of Meghalaya honeymoon murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi is in the spotlight again after Indore police arrested a man posing as a railway police officer and visiting their home. Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.(X)

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by hitmen hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya in May.

The man claimed to be a Station House Officer posted in Delhi who was a friend of Raja. He told the family that he had met Raja at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple in 2021 and had come to give his condolences.

But there was just one problem in his story. Raja had not travelled to Ujjain, or anywhere else, in 2021 during the COVID pandemic.

The incident happened on Thursday, and Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, alerted his brother, Sachin. When probed, the accused kept changing his story and even wanted to go away. But he soon found himself in a real police station.

The man has been identified as Bajrang Lal, a resident of Rajasthan. The cops also seized his elaborate costume of three-star insignia, RPF badge, and regulation red shoes.

Why did the accused pose as Raja Raghuvanshi’s friend to meet the family?

According to Indore police, the man had come to Raja Raghuvanshi’s house after mining social media coverage of the murder to craft his backstory. His motive? Cops suspect it was to dupe the family.

“This is not his first time impersonating a police officer. We are looking into his previous criminal record. He had researched the murder case and tried to dupe the family. He has been arrested and booked,” a police official quoted in the Indian Express report said.

According to Raja’s brother Sachin’s statement to the police, he and other relatives rushed to their home and found Lal, who claimed that he was “Raja’s friend” and was “currently posted in Delhi, but previously stationed in Ujjain two years ago”.

His story seemed plausible, but just one detail saved the family from potentially being duped.