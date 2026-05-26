‘Fake’: PIB flags AI-generated video of Jaishankar urging US to hand over Cockroach Janta Party handlers

A video circulating on X purportedly showing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to hand over the handlers of the “Cockroach Janta Party” to India was fact-chekced by the Press Information Bureau. The PIB clarified that the video was “fake” and AI-generated.

Fabricated video of External Minister S Jaishankar. (Screengrab/PIB Factcheck)

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According to PIB Fact Check, the original footage was from a joint press conference and was manipulated using artificial intelligence. Debunking the clip on X, PIB clarified that the foreign minister “did NOT make any such statement in the original video.”

In the AI-generated video, Jaishankar is falsely portrayed as requesting Trump to “hand over the incumbent Ninkum Poop leadership to the Cockroach Janta Party”, while describing them as proxies of Iran and Pakistan.

The fabricated clip also falsely shows the external affairs minister as saying that he “never expected” the US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dibke, “who have contacts with the Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf.”

Also Read: India, US signal thaw as EAM Jaishankar, Marco Rubio meet

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{{^usCountry}} In the manipulated video clip, Jaishankar is seen saying that while India stayed loyal to USA and Israel and left its relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting the Cockroach Janta Party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the manipulated video clip, Jaishankar is seen saying that while India stayed loyal to USA and Israel and left its relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting the Cockroach Janta Party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Today as I welcome Mr. Marco Rubio with honor since he's our guest, I also have to put forward a request. Some non-state actors in the United States are using America as a launch platform for anti-India movements. The most recent one being Cockroach Janta Party. I never expected the US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dibke, who have contacts with the Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf,” he is seen in the fabricated video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today as I welcome Mr. Marco Rubio with honor since he's our guest, I also have to put forward a request. Some non-state actors in the United States are using America as a launch platform for anti-India movements. The most recent one being Cockroach Janta Party. I never expected the US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dibke, who have contacts with the Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf,” he is seen in the fabricated video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “While India stayed loyal to USA & Israel and left our relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting the Cockroach Janta Party. I want to request honorable President Trump to hand over the incumbent Ninkum Poop leadership to the Cockroach Janta Party. As they are acting as proxies of Iran & Pakistan. They should be handed over to India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While India stayed loyal to USA & Israel and left our relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting the Cockroach Janta Party. I want to request honorable President Trump to hand over the incumbent Ninkum Poop leadership to the Cockroach Janta Party. As they are acting as proxies of Iran & Pakistan. They should be handed over to India.” {{/usCountry}}

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PIB also urged users to report any suspicious content related to the Government of India.

“If you come across any suspicious content related to the Government of India, please report it immediately at PIB Fact Check,” it said.

Also Read | ‘India's issue with Pakistan different’: Marco Rubio on Islamabad's mediator role in US-Iran war

What was the original video

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The AI-generated video of Jaishankar circulating on X was originally taken from a joint press conference held by the US Secretary of State and the external affairs minister. In the original footage, the two leaders are seen standing at a podium in front of the flags of their respective countries while taking questions from journalists. The edited clip appears to have used a shot focused on Jaishankar.

In the original clip, Jaishankar said, “From his very first day in office, we have been in regular touch, I think I was one of the first to meet you. And this has included occasions in Washington DC and New York but also on the sidelines of other events. The most recent one was in France. So we've had really a continuous engagement which has facilitated our overseeing the broad-based and growing cooperation between our two nations.”

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Also Read: Police cover at Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's parental home ‘to ensure there is no crowding’

“Now as regards this visit and our discussions today and yesterday, let me give you a state of play. In terms of the political understanding between India and the United States, I think we have a strategic partnership which emanates from a convergence of national interests in many areas.”

Rubio is on a four-day visit to India, marking his first trip to the country since assuming office as Secretary of State. He arrived in India on Saturday for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar, and to attend the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

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During his visit, Rubio also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Amber Fort in Jaipur.

Cockroach Janta Party and its US relation

The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, currently resides in Boston, where he is pursuing a master’s degree in Public Relations at Boston University.

The movement emerged in response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in which unemployed youth in India were compared to “roaches”.

In his most recent remarks on Monday, the CJI urged lawyers not to react “so sentimentally” after the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on pleas linked to the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement.

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The remarks came after advocates mentioned two PILs before the court — one seeking action against the alleged commercial use of courtroom observations, and another seeking a CBI probe into activities associated with the satirical Cockroach Janta Party campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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