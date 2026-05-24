Police cover at Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's parental home ‘to ensure there is no crowding’

Police have been deployed for protection at online satirical movement Cockroach Janta Party's (CPJ) founder Abhijeet Dipke's home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where his parents live while he is a student at Boston in the US, officials said on Sunday. Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke shared its Instagram stats in a screen recording on X, countering Union minister Kiren Rijiju's post in which he had shown “pity for those seeking followers from Pakistan", seen as a dig at the CJP. (Images: X/@abhijeet_dipke)

Deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Atulkar confirmed the deployment.

What police said “We have given round-the-clock general police protection to Abhijeet Dipke's residence located in MIDC Waluj area. This is to ensure there is no crowding at his place since the CJP issue is trending on social media right now," DCP Atulkar told news agency PTI.

He denied that any formal complaint had been received at any police station under his jurisdiction.

What Dipke has alleged Dipke has alleged a sweeping crackdown on the digital movement, claiming all its social media accounts and its website have been taken down or compromised, leaving the group without access to any of its official platforms.

He has also reported receiving direct threats from India and his parents said the movement's sudden rise had cost them their sleep.

The CJP, which began as a satire platform triggered by a remark by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, amassed more than 20 million followers on Instagram within a week, sparking debate across political circles and on social media. It has taken a pointedly anti-BJP, anti-Establishement position, and faced allegations from senior ruling party leaders of being anti-India or even “backed by Pakistanis” — charges that Dipke has sought to rebut with facts.

Also read | 'Will be taken to Tihar Jail the moment I land in Delhi': Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke

“I even received a video in which a man is saying that they have reached outside my home,” Dipke told a news outlet. He added that his family should not be made to bear the consequences of his decisions.

Parents worried His parents, Bhagwan and Anita Dipke, told a Marathi news channel on Thursday that they were not keen on letting their son enter politics, and said they had lost sleep after learning of his move.

“I'm worried because Abhijeet is now famous. And such individuals get arrested,” the father said, “I have not slept for the past two nights worrying about what might happen to him. I hate politics and have no interest in it.” Mother Anita also said she wanted her son to stay away from politics and focus on getting a job. "Whether he continues in politics will be his decision, but we do not want him to pursue it. I am worried about him," she said.

According to Dipke, the idea of the outfit, which is not a registered group or party yet, emerged after CJI Surya Kant allegedly used the terms "parasites" and "cockroaches" while reprimanding a lawyer seeking Senior Advocate designation. The CJI later clarified he had been misquoted and his remarks were directed at those entering the legal profession through fake degrees, not at all jobless young people.