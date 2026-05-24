‘Cockroach’ party founder Abhijit Dipke counters Rijiju's ‘followers from Pak’ claim; data shows 94% audience Indian

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of “Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)”, on Saturday shared a screen recording, claiming that over 94 per cent of the satirical outfit's audience on Instagram was from India before the its account was “hacked”. His post came as a counter to union minister Kiren Rijiju's post in which he had shown “pity” for those seeking followers from Pakistan. While the minister had not named anyone directly in his post, it was seen by many as a comment on the ongoing controversy over the alleged blocking of CJP accounts across platforms. Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke shared its Instagram stats in a screen recording on X

The ‘Cockroach Janata Party’, which has been in focus for many days now, was floated as a satire online after remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant calling some of the country's youth “cockroaches” sparked a row.

The party, started as a joke, soon garnered immense support online as people proudly associated themselves with the term “cockroaches”. In the days that followed, the CJP took the social media by storm, with its Instagram followers surpassing those of the BJP by a significant margin.

However, its founder Abhijeet Dipke recently claimed that the party's X account was withheld in India, and made similar claims for its Instagram account and website.

What Dipke said on CJP's audience Taking to X, Abhijeet Dipke shared some statistics of the party's Instagram account in a screen recording. The data he shared showed that the account had 1.6 billion views and 12 million new followers from April 22 to May 21.

It also showed a demographic on the party's audience on the platform, with 94.1 per cent followers from India, 1 per cent from the US, 0.7 per cent from the UK and 06 per cent each from Canada and the UAE.

“More than 94% of the audience is from India. Why is a Union Minister @KirenRijiju labelling Indian youth as Pakistani?," Dipke wrote. He said the data in the screen recording was from before the Instagram account was “hacked”.